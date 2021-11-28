Dalvin Cook will undergo MRI on injured shoulder Monday

Getty Images

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer did not offer an update on Dalvin Cook‘s injured shoulder postgame other than to say the running back would undergo an MRI on Monday.

That was expected after Cook left on a cart in the second half.

All signs point to Cook missing some time. The only question is: How much?

Zimmer hinted that the Vikings expect to be without Cook for some period of time when the coach was asked about Kene Nwangwu, who returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown.

“I think there’s a chance he might end up getting some more playing time,” Zimmer said about Nwangwu, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

With 1:30 remaining in the third quarter, Cook was hit by 49ers defensive lineman Kevin Givens and fumbled. Cook’s teammate, Olisaemeka Udoh, then rolled over the top of him, and Cook immediately grabbed for his shoulder.

Cook has 975 yards and four touchdowns in nine games this season after rushing for 39 yards and catching six passes for 64 yards in Sunday’s loss to the 49ers.