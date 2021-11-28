Deebo Samuel set for MRI to evaluate groin injury

Getty Images

San Francisco wide receiver/running back Deebo Samuel was having an excellent game today against the Vikings, but he wasn’t able to finish it after suffering a groin injury.

After the game, coach Kyle Shanahan said Samuel will have an MRI to evaluate the extent of the injury.

Samuel was shown on the sideline late in the game laughing and joking around with teammates, which would seem to suggest that Samuel isn’t too worried about the severity of the injury.

Losing Samuel for any length of time would be significant for the 49ers, as he’s having a unique season in NFL history: No one in NFL history has had both 1,500 yards receiving and 100 yards rushing in a season, but Samuel is on pace to have more than 1,500 yards receiving and more than 300 yards rushing this season. If he can play all 17 games.

Shanahan also confirmed that linebacker Fred Warner will have an MRI on his injured hamstring.