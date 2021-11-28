Devonta Smith asked Nick Sirianni for ball late in game, never got it

Getty Images

After Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor failed to catch the second of two passes to him near the end zone at the fourth quarter, his teammate DeVonta Smith could be seen throwing his helmet in anger on the sideline.

At his postgame press conference, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said that Smith came to him before the final play and asked for the ball. Replays of that play showed Smith was open, but Jalen Hurts didn’t look his way and the Giants escaped with a 13-7 win.

“He wants the ball in a critical situation . . . I love the fact that he wants the ball in crunch time and wants it on his shoulder when the game’s on the line,” Sirianni said of Smith, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com.

Smith was targeted four times all game — Reagor got seven looks — and caught two passes for 22 yards. We’ll see if the team finds more ways to get him the ball against the Jets next weekend.