Dolphins lead Panthers 21-10 at halftime

The Dolphins have gotten points from their special teams and offense, and their defense has forced two turnovers.

Miami leads 21-10 at halftime.

The Panthers have had only two highlights: 1 Cam Newton‘s 64-yard throw to DJ Moore on third-down to the Miami 7 set up Newton’s 1-yard touchdown run. 2. With the Dolphins driving for a potential field goal to end the half, Austin Reiter had an aborted snap to Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa tried to pick it up, instead of falling on it, and Frankie Luvu scooped up the fumble and ran 28 yards to the Miami 23 where Isaiah Ford tackled him with one second remaining in the half. It gifted the Panthers a 41-yard field goal by Zane Gonzalez.

The Panthers had a punt blocked for a touchdown as Duke Riley nearly took the ball off the toe of Lachlan Edwards. Justin Coleman caught it at the 2 and got a push into the end zone for the first touchdown of the game and a 7-0 Dolphins lead.

Newton’s second interception of the day was returned 16 yards by Xavien Howard to the Carolina 16. The Dolphins cashed in on a 9-yard pass from Tagovailoa to Jaylen Waddle on third down.

Myles Gaskin scored the Dolphins’ third touchdown on a 3-yard run out of the wildcat. Waddle had a 57-yard catch-and-run in the six-play, 73-yard drive.

Waddle has seven catches for 119 yards and a touchdown. Tagovailoa is 18-of-21 for 177 yards and a touchdown.

Newton is 3-of-15 for 81 yards and two interceptions.