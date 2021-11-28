Down 30-10, P.J. Walker replaces Cam Newton

Getty Images

With the Panthers down 30-10, Cam Newton will finish the game on the bench.

PJ Walker entered the game with 10:58 remaining, replacing Newton.

It was a miserable day for Newton. He completed 5 of 21 passes for 92 yards and two interceptions.

His 5.8 passer rating is by far the lowest of his career.

He did run for a touchdown but finishes with 5 yards on three carries.

Running back Christian McCaffrey rolled his ankle in the first half and has spent most of the second half on the sideline.

Walker threw an interception on his second attempt.