Ezekiel Elliott looks to “manage” knee injury rather than rest it

Getty Images

A report last week indicated the Cowboys are considering resting Ezekiel Elliott on Thursday. That was news to the running back.

Elliott said Sunday he is looking to manage his knee injury, not rest it.

“No one has come to me and asked me to rest,” Elliott said, via Nick Eatman of the team website. “If they bring it up to me, I’ve just got to go with what they think is best for the team, and leave it at that.”

Elliott said he injured his right knee in the victory over the Panthers in Week 4. He did not show up on the practice report until Week 10 with the injury, however. Elliott has had three limited practices and five full practices since but hasn’t had a designation and hasn’t missed a start.

He aggravated it in Week 11.

“I’ve been dealing with it for almost two months now. It has gotten a little better, but it does get stiff,” Elliott said.

Elliott has not topped 100 yards since Week 5, and his rushing totals have dropped every week the past four weeks from 51 to 41 to 32 to 25. He had only nine carries in Week 11 and nine carries on Thursday.

“It’s a long season. We plan on playing late into the playoffs, so I think Tony (Pollard) is a very good back,” Elliott said. “I don’t think there’s any drop off when I’m not on the field. He’s been doing a hell of a job just stepping up.”