Falcons hold off Jaguars 21-14 as Cordarrelle Patterson scores two touchdowns

Getty Images

Cordarrelle Patterson rushed for 108 yards and scored two touchdowns, leading the Falcons to a 21-14 victory over the Jaguars.

Jacksonville’s final opportunity to tie the game came when it got the ball back with 2:18 remaining. The Jaguars, though, went from their own 18 only to their own 29 before a fourth down incompletion.

The Falcons had scored only three points in their past two games combined.

Patterson scored on runs of 7 and 12 yards. Russell Gage scored the team’s other touchdown on a 12-yard reception from Matt Ryan. Gage finished with six catches for 62 yards.

Ryan went 19-of-29 for 190 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Trevor Lawrence was 23-of-42 for 228 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Tavon Austin scored the team’s only touchdown on a 7-yard reception, and James O'Shaughnessy caught the 2-point conversion. Matthew Wright kicked field goals of 22 and 34 yards.