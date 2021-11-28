Giants force late fumble, hold off Eagles for 13-7 win

Getty Images

Eagles running back Boston Scott has had a lot of success against the Giants in recent meetings, but he wound up on the wrong side of one of the biggest plays of the game in the fourth quarter.

Giants safety Julian Love knocked the ball out Scott’s hands as he ran inside the Giants’ 40-yard-line and defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence recovered the ball with just over a minute left to play in the game. The Eagles forced a punt after three plays and using their three timeouts, which set up a final drive that took them inside the Giants’ 30-yard-line.

It looked like Jalen Hurts might hit Jalen Reagor for a game-winning touchdown, but Reagor dropped the pass and two more incompletions put the finishing touches on a 13-7 Giants win

The Scott fumble was the fourth turnover of the day for the Eagles and their inability to protect the ball loomed as a major reason for their first loss since Week Nine. The first three were Jalen Hurts interceptions and two of them took place inside the Giants’ five-yard-line to kill scoring opportunities in the first half. The third came just after halftime on a deep throw into double coverage.

Hurts was 14-of-31 for 129 yards overall as the Giants did a good job of keeping the Eagles from making plays through the air. The Eagles remained effective running the ball and went over 200 yards for the fourth time in five games, but they were a little late in focusing their offensive attention to that phase of the game.

The Giants didn’t have much going on the ground, but Daniel Jones was 19-of-30 for 202 yards and a touchdown with Freddie Kitchens calling the offensive plays in the wake of Jason Garrett’s firing. Most significantly, the Giants didn’t turn the ball over and that allowed them to take full advantage of the mistakes on the other side of the ball.

The win leaves the Giants at 4-7 with a trip to Miami on deck for next weekend. The Eagles will be back at MetLife for a matchup with the Jets and the 5-7 club will need to win that to enjoy any serious hopes of a playoff run this season.