Harrison Smith’s interception leads to Adam Thielen touchdown, but 49ers answer

Vikings safety Harrison Smith made his first interception of the season to set up the team across midfield. The Vikings needed eight plays to go 49 yards but scored a fourth-down touchdown.

Smith’s 29th career pick tied him for sixth all-time in franchise history. He had a 10-yard return of Jimmy Garoppolo‘s errant pass to the San Francisco 49.

The Vikings used a flea flicker to get 29 yards on the drive, with Kirk Cousins finding a wide-open Adam Thielen to the San Francisco 6.

The Vikings got to the 2-yard line where they faced fourth down.

Cousins connected with Thielen for the touchdown, giving the Vikings an early 7-0 lead.

The 49ers answered, though, with a six-play, 75 yard drive. Deebo Samuel scored on a 20-yard run.