Jalen Hurts: Loss is not on Jalen Reagor, it’s on me

Getty Images

The Eagles had a shot to win Sunday’s game against the Giants in the final seconds and quarterback Jalen Hurts looked wide receiver Jalen Reagor‘s way twice near the end zone.

Both passes hit Reagor in the hands, but neither one of them was completed and the Giants were able to survive with a 13-7 home win over their divisional rivals. Reagor called those drops “uncharacteristic” in his postgame press conference, which led to a lot of angry responses from Eagles fans on social media who were pointing the finger of blame at Reagor after the loss.

Hurts didn’t join them. He threw three interceptions during the game and said after the game that teams don’t deserve to win when they turn the ball over like that.

“It’s not on Jalen Reagor. It’s on me,” Hurts said.

Wherever you pin the blame, it’s a painful loss for a team that had won three of four games behind improved defense and a potent running offense. Both of those area remained positives on Sunday, but they couldn’t overcome the other mistakes at MetLife Stadium.