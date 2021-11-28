Jaylen Waddle leads Dolphins to fourth consecutive win as Cam Newton struggles

Getty Images

Jaylen Waddle had his first 100-yard game, and it was a big one.

The rookie receiver caught nine passes for 137 yards and a touchdown, helping the Dolphins to a fourth consecutive win after a 1-7 start. The Dolphins beat the Panthers 33-10 on Sunday.

Tua Tagovailoa completed 27 of 31 passes for 230 yards with a touchdown, and Myles Gaskin rushed for two touchdowns, getting 49 yards on 16 carries.

The Dolphins blocked a punt for a touchdown, with Justin Coleman returning Duke Riley‘s block 2 yards to the end zone. They also had a 9-yard touchdown drive after the second of Cam Newton‘s two interceptions.

The Panthers, who now have lost six of eight, never gave themselves a chance.

Christian McCaffrey rolled his ankle in the first half, and Newton had a miserable day. McCaffrey finished with 35 yards on 10 carries, and Newton had the lowest passer rating in his career.

Newton was 5-of-21 for 92 yards and two picks, a 5.8 passer rating. PJ Walker replaced him early in the fourth quarter, with the Panthers down 30-10, and went 5-of-10 for 87 yards and a pick.

Newton’s 23.8 percent completion percentage is the lowest by a quarterback with 20-plus attempts in a game since Joey Harrington went 5-of-22 for the Lions in 2004, per NFL Research.

The Panthers had 198 yards and were 4-of-14 on third down.