Jets win 21-14 in Zach Wilson’s return to lineup

Getty Images

The Jets hurt their draft position a little bit on Sunday, but they’ll take that in exchange for a much-needed victory.

Quarterback Zach Wilson ran for a touchdown to put the Jets up in the third quarter and their defense shut the Texans down the rest of the way to secure a 21-14 win in Houston. The Jets had lost three straight games while giving up 114 points coming into Week 12, so it was a welcome change on all fronts.

Wilson missed those games with a knee injury and he was out of four contests altogether before returning against the Texans. He threw an ugly interception early and started 1-of-7 before ending the day 14-of-24 for 145 yards. It was far from a flawless outing, but Wilson did show a bit more of a willingness to take easy completions and avoid reckless throws as the day played out.

Tevin Coleman had 67 yards on 16 carries while Ty Johnson and Austin Walter combined to put up 80 yards on 15 carries to pace the offense. The Jets’ 157 rushing yards were a season-high for the AFC East club.

While the offense was solid, the defense really carried the day. Defensive end John Franklin-Myers had two sacks and an interception and the Jets sacked Tyrod Taylor five times over the course of the afternoon.

Taylor threw a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter, but the Texans only picked up four first downs after going ahead 14-3 on the second of those scores. The loss drops them to 2-9 with the Colts coming to town.

The Jets, who are 3-8, will try to continue hurting their draft position by beating the Eagles at home.