Joe Mixon runs for a career-high 165 yards as Bengals beat Steelers 41-10

Posted by Myles Simmons on November 28, 2021, 4:06 PM EST
USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals had no trouble dispatching of the Steelers on Sunday, beating Pittsburgh 41-10.

The score matches Cincinnati’s best victory Pittsburgh, as the club also won 41-10 back in 1989.

Cincinnati was dominant from cover to cover, building a 31-3 halftime lead. Running back Joe Mixon rushed for a career-high 165 yards, also taking in a pair of rushing touchdowns.

Quarterback Joe Burrow was an efficient 20-of-24 passing for 190 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He hit receiver Tee Higgins for six passes and 114 yards and a TD.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor took Burrow out with 10:36 left in the fourth quarter for backup quarterback Brandon Allen.

The game was basically over late in the first half when Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw a pick-six to cornerback Mike Hilton. A former Steeler, Hilton returned the interception 24 yards to the paint to give Cincinnati a 28-point halftime lead.

At one point after a strip-sack, Roethlisberger looked like he’d aggravated an upper-body injury. But he remained in the game and finished 24-of-41 for 263 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Roethlisberger connected with tight end Pat Freiermuth for a 15-yard score late in the fourth quarter.

The Steelers are now reeling, going 0-2-1 in their last three games. It’s the first time the franchise has allowed at least 40 points in back-to-back games since 1989. Pittsburgh finished 9-7 that year, but won a playoff game against the Oilers.

Now at 5-5-1, Pittsburgh will play its first of two matchups this season with Baltimore in Week 13.

Cincinnati has a chance to wake up tomorrow in first place, depending on the result of the Browns and Ravens’ matchup on Sunday Night Football. At 7-4, they’ll host the Chargers next week.

Permalink 24 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

24 responses to “Joe Mixon runs for a career-high 165 yards as Bengals beat Steelers 41-10

  2. Cringeworthy game. Can’t imagine being a Steelers’ fan and having to leave that stadium. Steelers looked like hopeless fools coached by a joke.

  3. Forget the end of BR which is obvious, that’s a lot of money the Steelers are paying that defense and Cinci diced them up. Pathetic.

  5. 3 playoff wins since 2011 for the steelers. With all the talent they have had that’s embarrassing.

  6. Mike Tomlin looking worse and worse every season since he lost his talent. The media may love him but records don’t lie and he’s a pedestrian coach. 0 playoff wins last 5 seasons. He’s a joke.

  9. Add the Steelers to the long list of teams that need to draft a QB next April. Big Ben is done. When defenders ran at him, he didn’t try to evade them at all. He just stood there and took the sack every time. Ben has had a great career, but it’s time for him to hang it up.

  10. Sweet victory.
    Oh, Question,why didn’t the Steelers pull their starters in the middle of the 4th?
    I think they didn’t want Tyler Boyd’s comments about them quitting in the first have any credit. It’s obvious the Bengals are in the Steelers coaching staffs head.

    Who Dey!!!

  11. Pittsburgh Steelers: How Big Ben Can Win Three Rings in Eight Years
    ANDREW PREGLER
    APRIL 18, 2011

  12. lmao @ VASteelersFan and “JimmyThePin”

    That swiss cheese D and Big Ben cooked as Tomlin struts up and down that sideline with Colbert just getting away with murder in Pitt with homer media and fans.

  14. Enjoy the victory, Cincy fans. After decades of hideous football, you finally look good. You WILL find a way to foul it up,though. Who Dey? They are Bungles.

  15. After all these years of Ben beating us and having almost incredible good fortune in close games, it’s nice to see us beat the crap out of him and the Steelers the past few games. I hope this is the beginning of a very long payback.

  17. Cringeworthy game. Can’t imagine being a Steelers’ fan and having to leave that stadium. Steelers looked like hopeless fools coached by a joke.

    Yaretty sad performance but at least we don’t live in Baltimore. Also the super Pats troll said the Rooney’s own Goodel and he would help them beat the Bengals….how that work out…like most of your obtuse comments/ predictions didn’t come true.

    One of the worst Steeler performances I have seen in 40 years. Time to sit Ben and fire Canada….let the rebuild begin.

  18. Remember the expert media talking heads telling us that Burrow should hold out and not sign with the Bengals?

  19. Note to long-suffering Bungles fans: enjoy the short term success. Just because you go decades in the crapper, doesn’t mean the Steelers will.

  20. Watching Cincy dominate both sides of the ball up front was very satisfying today. Been a long time. This team is young. Steelers fans saw what we went thru last three years rebuilding. Yall got a long way to go. Just like we did. New coach, new team, number one pick, new scheme, all new people, successful talented free agents. Blended.

  21. Vasteelerfan says:
    November 28, 2021 at 4:52 pm
    Cringeworthy game. Can’t imagine being a Steelers’ fan and having to leave that stadium. Steelers looked like hopeless fools coached by a joke.

    Yaretty sad performance but at least we don’t live in Baltimore. Also the super Pats troll said the Rooney’s own Goodel and he would help them beat the Bengals….how that work out…like most of your obtuse comments/ predictions didn’t come true.

    One of the worst Steeler performances I have seen in 40 years. Time to sit Ben and fire Canada….let the rebuild begin.

    1 3 Rate This

    ———————————

    lol!!

    Enjoy the final collapse and attempted rebuild.

    Delusional.

  24. Delusional is a troll who thinks the Rooney’s are favored by Goodel. By the way another of your obtuse predictions was an epic fail. Just remember Romlin has less losing seasons than cheating Bill.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.