Joe Mixon runs for a career-high 165 yards as Bengals beat Steelers 41-10

USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals had no trouble dispatching of the Steelers on Sunday, beating Pittsburgh 41-10.

The score matches Cincinnati’s best victory Pittsburgh, as the club also won 41-10 back in 1989.

Cincinnati was dominant from cover to cover, building a 31-3 halftime lead. Running back Joe Mixon rushed for a career-high 165 yards, also taking in a pair of rushing touchdowns.

Quarterback Joe Burrow was an efficient 20-of-24 passing for 190 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He hit receiver Tee Higgins for six passes and 114 yards and a TD.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor took Burrow out with 10:36 left in the fourth quarter for backup quarterback Brandon Allen.

The game was basically over late in the first half when Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw a pick-six to cornerback Mike Hilton. A former Steeler, Hilton returned the interception 24 yards to the paint to give Cincinnati a 28-point halftime lead.

At one point after a strip-sack, Roethlisberger looked like he’d aggravated an upper-body injury. But he remained in the game and finished 24-of-41 for 263 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Roethlisberger connected with tight end Pat Freiermuth for a 15-yard score late in the fourth quarter.

The Steelers are now reeling, going 0-2-1 in their last three games. It’s the first time the franchise has allowed at least 40 points in back-to-back games since 1989. Pittsburgh finished 9-7 that year, but won a playoff game against the Oilers.

Now at 5-5-1, Pittsburgh will play its first of two matchups this season with Baltimore in Week 13.

Cincinnati has a chance to wake up tomorrow in first place, depending on the result of the Browns and Ravens’ matchup on Sunday Night Football. At 7-4, they’ll host the Chargers next week.