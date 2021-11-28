John Mara skips speaking at the Michael Strahan jersey retirement ceremony

USA TODAY Sports

In September, Giants co-owner John Mara heard the boos when he addressed the crowd during the Eli Manning jersey retirement ceremony at halftime of a game against the Falcons. On Sunday, he heard fewer boos — because he didn’t speak.

Via Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com, Mara didn’t address the crowd during the Michael Strahan jersey retirement ceremony.

However, booing still happened. Via Duggan, when Strahan mentioned the Maras and the Tisches, the owners of the team, a “smattering of boos” emerged.

Fortunately, Mara won’t have to endure the indignity any time soon. There aren’t any other all-time greats who merit jersey retirement, and the current construction of the franchise isn’t going to be yielding many, if any.