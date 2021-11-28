Justin Reid “shocked” by Texans making him inactive

Getty Images

The Texans made starting safety Justin Reid a healthy scratch on Sunday and word was that it was for disciplinary reasons.

Reid confirmed that with Mark Berman of KRIV as the Texans were taking on the Jets in Houston. Reid said there was a “disagreement” during a team meeting and didn’t specify the nature of that disagreement, but said that he was surprised to learn that the team was benching him as a result of what happened.

“I thought the meeting went amicably and then I came to practice Friday and after practice was done he called me into his office and said he benched me for disciplinary reasons,” Reid said. “It is what it is. I’m shocked that it happened. I’m just gonna root for the guys out there and just keep cheering my teammates on. It’s always tough when you’re not playing. The best I can do is be there in spirit and root my guys on.”

Terrence Brooks started in place of Reid. The Jets are up 3-0 in the first quarter.