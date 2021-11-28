Lamar Jackson touchdown pass to Mark Andrews gives Ravens 13-3 lead

Getty Images

There has been a touchdown in Ravens-Browns.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson threw a 13-yard touchdown to Mark Andrews to give the Ravens a 13-3 lead. But Jackson actually backed up to the 35-yard line to create space from Cleveland’s edge rushers. Myles Garrett was hot in pursuit, and hit Jackson’s arm just after he threw the ball. But Jackson delivered a solid pass to Andrews, who had shaken his defenders in the end zone.

After Jackson threw three interceptions in the second quarter, he was 4-of-4 to open the third quarter — including a 39-yard pass to Andrews that the tight end caught with one arm while being interfered with.

Jackson is now 14-of-21 passing for 137 yards with a touchdown and three picks.

The Browns gained 16 yards on their first play of the ensuing drive, but had just three more plays before punting it back to Baltimore with 7:56 left in the third quarter.