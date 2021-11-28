Matt Rhule plans to start Cam Newton after Panthers bye

Getty Images

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule pulled quarterback Cam Newton in Sunday’s 33-10 loss to the Dolphins, but he isn’t planning on making a permanent change at the position.

Rhule told reporters at his post-game press conference that he plans to start Newton in Week 14 at home against the Falcons. The Panthers have a bye this week.

Rhule said he felt P.J. Walker had a better grasp of the team’s two-minute offense with Newton making his third appearance since signing with the team off the street. Rhule also said he thought the Panthers couldn’t protect Newton well enough.

Newton was 5-of-21 for 92 yards and two interceptions before getting the hook, so they’ll likely be hoping that a couple of weeks to focus on getting the offense down will result in a better performance for the quarterback.