Matt Rhule plans to start Cam Newton after Panthers bye

Posted by Josh Alper on November 28, 2021, 4:28 PM EST
Carolina Panthers v Miami Dolphins
Getty Images

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule pulled quarterback Cam Newton in Sunday’s 33-10 loss to the Dolphins, but he isn’t planning on making a permanent change at the position.

Rhule told reporters at his post-game press conference that he plans to start Newton in Week 14 at home against the Falcons. The Panthers have a bye this week.

Rhule said he felt P.J. Walker had a better grasp of the team’s two-minute offense with Newton making his third appearance since signing with the team off the street. Rhule also said he thought the Panthers couldn’t protect Newton well enough.

Newton was 5-of-21 for 92 yards and two interceptions before getting the hook, so they’ll likely be hoping that a couple of weeks to focus on getting the offense down will result in a better performance for the quarterback.

  1. People just can’t accept that it’s over for him as a legit NFL QB.

    He’s a great red zone weapon to run the ball with, but other than that…..

  2. He looked exactly like the QB he was last year which is not a compliment. I believe this Panthers team knows they aren’t making the playoffs so the best they can do is put Newton out there to try and sell some jerseys and put some fans in the stands. The Panthers QB room consists of a former 1st rounder who can complete pass albeit to the other team and a former MVP who can’t complete any passes. This team looked good to start the season but the wheels have completely fallen off.

  3. Only problem with Cam is that his big personality attracts all (emphasis on all) the attention to him. If his team wins, attention is on him, if the team loses, attention is on him.

    However Matt Rhule benching Cam might have sealed his firing as it made it evidently clear that the problems with the team can’t be saved by a QB. PJ Walker came in as relief and was immediately sacked. Then PJ threw an interception as the abysmal offensive line play had him seeing ghosts just from the sidelines, even worse once he was subbed in.

    Both the DL and OL can’t get any type of push. Defense is getting absolutely cooked after the early game win streak, the offensive line is too, Rhule/Brady are being out coached as of lately, and now the players aren’t responding either. Rhule experiment is over.

    He’s gone.

  6. You grasp at straws when you are desperate, but Cam is done. He can’t throw anymore.
    Good guy, but absolutely spent.

    What’s wrong with what’s-his-name. . . ? Darnold? Is he hurt, or just worse than Carolina’s other two QBs?

  8. I guess Matt was watching another game today instead of Dolphins Panthers.
    Someone please tell this head coach it’s no longer 2015 Cam.

  11. His performance today is what you are going to get with Cam. He is washed up and good for a few rushing TDs here and there but his arm is pathetic along with his decision making.

