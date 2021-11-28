Matthew Stafford reportedly has various injuries, even if he’s not on the injury report

USA TODAY Sports

The Rams emerge from their bye today, and their quarterback officially is healthy.

Unofficially, he’s a mess.

According to Dianna Russini of ESPN.com, Stafford “has been dealing with pain in his throwing arm, his elbow, a sore ankle, and chronic back pain, per sources. He will play today.”

It’s a given that he’ll play; he’s not on the injury report. At all. The question is whether he’ll be affected by any of this.

This year, Stafford’s name showed up only once on the injury report, with a back issue in Week Nine. He didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday, was limited on Friday, and received no injury designation heading into the Sunday night game against the Titans.

He hasn’t played well since then, with two straight prime-time losses. And if he truly has these various injuries, the Rams may have some explaining to do as to why he hasn’t been listed as injured. Unless he has received no treatment from the team, the Rams could have a problem.

Then again, it’s also possible that this is just an overblown case of excuse making from the Stafford camp. The MVP train has sputtered in recent weeks. If the explanation isn’t that he’s banged up, then the truth could be he’s just not playing very well.

Regardless, the Rams are looking at three losses in a row. If Stafford really is banged up, it becomes even harder to turn things around at a place where, based on his 12 years with the Lions, he knows a thing or two about losing.