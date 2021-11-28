Mike Hilton sees “changing of the guard” in Bengals-Steelers rivalry

Getty Images

Cornerback Mike Hilton signed with the Bengals as a free agent this offseason after spending the first four years of his career with the Steelers and he thinks he jumped sides just in time to get on the right side of the rivalry between the two AFC North teams.

Sunday’s 41-10 Bengals rout gave them a season sweep of the Steelers and three straight wins over Pittsburgh dating back to last season. The Steelers had won 11 straight in the series before this run and Hilton believes that the string of wins is a sign that big changes are afoot in the division.

“Beating these guys twice and for some of these guys three times, it’s a big changing of the guard, in our opinion,” Hilton said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “It’s giving us a lot of confidence. Guys are excited to see how the rest of the season plays out.”

Hilton said he “came here on a mission” to help the Bengals turn things around and he did his part on Sunday with a pick-six of former teammate Ben Roethlisberger. Now he’ll set his sights on beating the Chargers and moving the Bengals closer to their first playoff appearance since 2015.