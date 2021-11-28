Mike Tomlin: We stunk it up today

Getty Images

The Steelers fell to the Bengals 41-10 on Sunday, matching their worst loss to Cincinnati in franchise history.

Despite getting back edge rusher T.J. Watt and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, the Steelers were down 31-3 at halftime.

Head coach Mike Tomlin was understandably not pleased after the game.

“We didn’t play nearly well enough in any of the phases. We got beat up front on both sides of the ball,” Tomlin said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “We stunk it up today.”

After going 0-2-1 in the last three games, Tomlin said the Steelers will consider making changes along the lines.

“We’re open to doing whatever’s required to change,” Tomlin said. “We’re open to changes.”

Depending on the result of Sunday’s contest between the Browns and Ravens, the Steelers could wake up on Monday morning in last place in the AFC North. They’ll play their first of two matchups this season against Baltimore next week.