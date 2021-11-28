NFL Week 12 early inactives: Darius Leonard, Vita Vea will play

Getty Images

The Colts are trying to keep their recent hot streak going against the Buccaneers on Sunday and they’ll do it with the help of two key players who were listed as questionable. Linebacker Darius Leonard and guard Quenton Nelson are both dealing with ankle injuries, but neither one hit the inactive list.

Tampa will also have the two starters that they listed as questionable. Defensive tackle Vita Vea (knee) and linebacker Devin White (quad) will be active as the Bucs try to build off last week’s rout of the Giants.

Buccaneers at Colts

Buccaneers: WR Antonio Brown, G Ali Marpet, DB Andrew Adams, QB Kyle Trask, RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn

Colts: WR Mike Strachan, RB Marlon Mack, T Julien Davenport, OL Will Fries, DT Antwaun Woods

Steelers at Bengals

Steelers: CB Joe Haden, QB Dwayne Haskins, LB Buddy Johnson, TE Kevin Rader, DT Isaiah Buggs

Bengals: WR Trenton Irwin, WR Auden Tate, CB Vernon Hargreaves, OL Fred Johnson, TE Mitchell Wilcox, DT Tyler Shelvin

Panthers at Dolphins

Panthers: WR Terrace Marshall, QB Matt Barkley, S Kenny Robinson, CB Rashaan Melvin, LB Kamal Martin, TE Colin Thompson

Dolphins: TE Adam Shaheen, DB Trill Williams, S Brandon Jones, S Will Parks, LB Darius Hodge, DL John Jenkins

Titans at Patriots

Titans: G Nate Davis, LB Rashaan Evans, LB David Long, RB Jeremy McNichols, DL Teair Tart, LB Ola Adeniyi, CB Greg Mabin

Patriots: TE Devin Asiasi, OL Yasir Durant, LB Ronnie Perkins, QB Jarrett Stidham, RB J.J. Taylor

Eagles at Giants

Eagles: RB Jordan Howard, DT Marlon Tuipulotu, CB Tay Gowan, CB Kary Vincent, QB Reid Sinnett, CB Mac McCain

Giants: WR Sterling Shepard, TE Kaden Smith, TE Kyle Rudolph, WR Kadarius Toney, FB Cullen Gillaspia, G Wes Martin

Falcons at Jaguars

Falcons: DL Jonathan Bullard, DB Kendall Sheffield, LB Deion Jones, DL John Cominsky, DL Mike Penne

Jaguars: CB Shaquill Griffin, LB Dakota Allen, OL KC McDermott, TE Jacob Hollister, TE Luke Farrell, EDGE Jordan Smith

Jets at Texans

Jets: WR Corey Davis, RB La’Mical Perine, CB Rachad Wildgoose, DL Jonathan Marshall, DL Tim Ward, S Jarrod Wilson, OL Isaiah Williams

Texans: QB Deshaun Watson, DL Jordan Jenkins, S Justin Reid, TE Jeff Driskel, CB Cre'von LeBlanc, TE Jordan Akins, WR Davion Davis