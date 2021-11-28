Odell Beckham Jr. scores first Rams touchdown, L.A. still down 36-25

Getty Images

Down by 19, the Rams needed a big play and got one from Odell Beckham Jr.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford hit Beckham for a 54-yard touchdown, to put the Rams within two possessions. Beckham got behind the defense and went 20 yards after the catch for the score.

It was Beckham’s first touchdown catch for Los Angeles and the entire season, as he didn’t have one in six games with the Browns.

Despite taking a delay of game on the two-point conversion, the Rams got a two-point conversion with a stellar catch in the back of the end zone by Cooper Kupp. The receiver got toes down on a high pass to get the Rams to an 11-point deficit.

Beckham hadn’t scored a touchdown since Week Four of the 2020 season, before he tore his ACL.