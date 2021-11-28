Oklahoma reportedly targets Kliff Kingsbury as candidate for vacant coaching position

USA TODAY Sports

With Lincoln Riley unexpectedly becoming the new coach at USC, Oklahoma need a new coach of its own. A coach who was fired by a Big 12 program with a sub-.500 record has quickly entered the mix.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, Oklahoma has “targeted Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury as one of the potential replacements.”

Kingsbury has another year under contract with the Cardinals, and NFL contracts typically aren’t as easy to shed as their college counterparts. But if the goal becomes parlaying a strong third season into an extension, a little external interest can’t hurt.

And, yes, ’tis the season for agent puffery and other all’s-fair shenanigans aimed at getting new jobs or new contracts for coaches who already have jobs.