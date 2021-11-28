Oklahoma reportedly targets Kliff Kingsbury as candidate for vacant coaching position

Posted by Mike Florio on November 28, 2021, 5:24 PM EST
USA TODAY Sports

With Lincoln Riley unexpectedly becoming the new coach at USC, Oklahoma need a new coach of its own. A coach who was fired by a Big 12 program with a sub-.500 record has quickly entered the mix.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, Oklahoma has “targeted Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury as one of the potential replacements.”

Kingsbury has another year under contract with the Cardinals, and NFL contracts typically aren’t as easy to shed as their college counterparts. But if the goal becomes parlaying a strong third season into an extension, a little external interest can’t hurt.

And, yes, ’tis the season for agent puffery and other all’s-fair shenanigans aimed at getting new jobs or new contracts for coaches who already have jobs.

10 responses to “Oklahoma reportedly targets Kliff Kingsbury as candidate for vacant coaching position

  4. Schefter is clearly putting this out there as a favor to Kliff’s agent. This is what he does. There’s no way they could already be “targeting” Kingsbury when Lincoln Riley just left today. Now watch as he magically gets an extension from the Cardinals in a couple weeks.

  7. He should take the OU gig. His glorified High school scheme has been figured out.

    Not to mention. The financial cap h*ll the cards will be in thanks to jj watt and the 1.5 games he played

  8. Why?

    Schedule considerations make it extremely difficult to go from the NFL to college as a HC.

    Arizona is going to the playoffs so best case scenario is OU gets him mid-January. Long after early signing and all that fun stuff.

    Most likely Kingsbury’s agent putting it out there for an extension or OU putting it out there to keep signers from freaking out.

  10. patsfan4lifedynasty says:
    November 28, 2021 at 6:08 pm
    Brady will expose him in the playoffs and he will go back to college.
    ——
    So much fail. First off, Brady was outplayed today by Carson Wentz of all people. Secondly, there would be NFL teams lining up to hire Kingsbury if he were to leave Arizona after his contract expires. He inherited a poor roster and had to draft a QB #1 overall a year after taking Rosen at #10 overall, so it’s taken a while to rebuild their aging roster and now, HIS #1 overall pick is in the lead for league MVP.

