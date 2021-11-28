Packers force three turnovers, defeat Rams 36-28

Posted by Myles Simmons on November 28, 2021, 7:58 PM EST
Los Angeles Rams v Green Bay Packers
The Rams entered Sunday’s game coming off a bye, expecting to play better after a week off.

Instead, Green Bay took it to Los Angeles at Lambeau Field. The Packers forced three turnovers and kept the Rams’ explosive offense off the field with long drives, nearly doubling Los Angeles’ time of possession in a 36-28 victory.

The Packers started the game with a 15-play drive that resulted in a punt. But it established the way things would go for both teams.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers ran in a 1-yard touchdown to capitalize on Rashan Gary‘s strip-sack of Matthew Stafford in the first quarter.

Things were back-and-forth throughout the first half, with running back Darrell Henderson catching a 6-yard touchdown to make the score 20-17, Packers, at halftime. But Green Bay started the second half with a 13-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a Rodgers 5-yard touchdown to A.J. Dillon. That was the start of the team scoring 16 straight points with a 29-yard field goal from Mason Crosby and a 33-yard pick-six by cornerback Rasul Douglas.

The Packers went for two off of the Douglas interception, attempting to go up by 21 points. But the conversion failed.

For Stafford, it was his third pick-six in as many games. He finished 21-of-38 passing for 302 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

The Rams had 15 first downs but were 4-of-13 on third down, getting 353 total yards — plenty of them on the final drive.

On the other hand, the Packers possessed the ball for 39:40, going 7-of-19 on third down and 2-of-2 on fourth down. Rodgers finished 28-of-45 for 307 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

Though Randall Cobb caught four passes for 95 yards and a TD, he did not finish the game after suffering a groin injury in the first half.

Davante Adams caught eight of his nine targets for 104 yards.

The Packers are now 9-3 entering their bye.

Los Angeles has a potential get-right game against Jacksonville next week. The Rams started 7-1 but have now lost each of their last three games to the Titans, 49ers, and Packers. Their last four wins came over the Seahawks, Giants, Lions, and Texans.

  1. Aaron Rodgers is 72-1-1 at home when leading at half-time.

    Not enough comeback victories for the trolls liking.

  6. Stafford must have been wearing some Lion’s gear under his jersey for old times sake. He played like he was still with Detroit.

  11. Stafford has one win against a team above.500. So what’s the excuse? Injuries or no running game or…..maybe that’s who he is

  13. Still haven’t played a complete game offensively
    Dillon looks like a perfect Playoff battering ram
    Getting their 2 best defenders back

    They’re set up pretty well

  14. When is the narrative of Stafford being a franchise QB going to end? For
    Some odd reason the media loves him. It makes absolutely no sense. He’s terrible and definitely not the answer for the Rams. I don’t think it’s that Goff can’t play QB at a high level, it’s more that McVey really can’t coach. Anyway, Stafford is terrible and trending toward garbage. Let’s stop the nonsense that he’s anything more than just a guy.

  15. That was the Packers’ #3 LT, #2 LG, #2 C and a Rookie holding off the Rams’ billion $ defense.

  17. McVay clearly is no genius. Running the ball 3rd down, no TO’s in the 4th? Lol. D-coordinators have adjusted. The gig is up.

    Stafford looks like he is breaking down physically. This on top of his penchant for picks/6’s. Lions 1st round pick from Rams will be closer to 20 than 30.

  19. Another fantastic and important NFC win.
    No, it definitely wasn’t necessarily pretty, but I’ll take substance over style any day of the week.

    Aaron Rodgers had a difficult, gritty, but effective game.
    And as good as he is, (And we all know he’s damn good!) the unsung hero of this season so far has been the depth of this roster.
    It’s amazing what this team has accomplished with all of the significant injuries they’ve sustained.
    Brian Gutenkunst, for all the flack he’s been given, deserves a great deal of credit for this 9-3 record and the position this team finds itself in heading into December.

    With a complete stranglehold on the division, it’s now time to rest up, heal up and hopefully get a few of our Clydesdales back for the homestretch.
    For now, it’s time to enjoy this one.
    What great night to celebrate. Cheers!

  21. The team overcoming more injuries to beat one of the best teams in the NFL: great. Listening to the silence from Minnesota fans this week after talking so much garbage last week: priceless.

  24. Brian Gutenkunst, for all the flack he’s been given, deserves a great deal of credit for this 9-3 record and the position this team finds itself in heading into December.
    ==========

    The Rodgers-LaFleur combo has been nothing short of amazing.

    The Rodgers-LaFleur combo is going to end prematurely beacuse the GM made a ridiculous decision to draft a QB.

  25. Winning it all after losing 3 straight? Only two teams have done it.
    The Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants did it and both teams are considered weak SB winners

