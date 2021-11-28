Packers lead Rams 20-17 at halftime

Getty Images

It’s been a back-and-forth first half between the Rams and Packers, but Green Bay still holds a 20-17 lead over Los Angeles at halftime.

The Rams scored a touchdown to cap an eight-play, 75-yard drive, answering Aaron Rodgers’ 7-yard TD pass to Randall Cobb. Quarterback Matthew Stafford hit receiver Cooper Kupp on plays of 22 and 19 yards, putting the Rams in scoring territory. Then on second-and-goal, Stafford fired a seed to receiver Darrell Henderson over the middle for a 6-yard touchdown.

Los Angeles had an opportunity to get the ball back with a little over 30 seconds left, but the Rams were flagged for lining up in the neutral zone on the punt. Though the Packers didn’t ultimately score with the extended drive, Los Angeles didn’t have enough time to put anything together after another punt.

looked solid, despite his broken toe. He is 15-of-24 passing for 199 yards with a touchdown, also running in a 1-yard TD to open the scoring.

Receiver Randall Cobb has four catches for 95 yards with a touchdown, though he did muff a punt return. Davante Adams has caught all five of his targets for 80 yards.

On the other side, Stafford is 9-of-14 for 154 yards with a pair of TDs. But he was strip-sacked in the first half, which led to Rodgers’ touchdown run. Receiver Van Jefferson had the play of the first half, taking in a 79-yard touchdown for Los Angeles’ first points. Cooper Kupp has a pair of receptions for 41 yards. Odell Beckham Jr. has one 5-yard catch on four targets.

The Packers will get the ball first to start the third quarter.