Packers turned fumbled punt return into field goal, lead 30-17

The Rams special teams unit has been a problem all season.

That hasn’t changed on Sunday.

J.J. Koski fumbled a punt return midway through the third quarter and the Packers recovered the loose ball deep in Los Angeles territory. It was a critical error after the L.A. defense had forced its first three-and-out of the game.

But, the Packers couldn’t fully capitalize on their extra opportunity.

Though the team got one first down, Rodgers fired two incomplete passes on second-and-6 and third-and-6 from the Los Angels 11-yard line. Rodgers was looking for a defensive holding call on third down, but didn’t get it.

Instead, kicker Mason Crosby sent a 29-yard field goal through the uprights to give Green Bay a 30-17 advantage.