Patriots top Titans, earn big victory in AFC playoff race

The Patriots just took a big step toward the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.

New England handled Tennessee today, 36-13, and improved to 8-4 on the season — which means the Patriots and Titans are tied for the second-best record in the AFC, behind the 7-3 Ravens, who play tonight. If the Ravens lose to the Browns, the Patriots would be the top team in the AFC.

It was another efficient game for rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who topped 300 yards and had no interceptions. Jones has been easily the best rookie quarterback in the NFL this season.

It was not a good game for Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who had just 93 passing yards, although he didn’t get a lot of help while running the injury-depleted Titans offense. Tennessee had a solid day running the ball, but the passing game couldn’t get anything going, and eventually the Patriots’ lead was too big for the Titans to keep running.

The Patriots’ defense played well, notably Matthew Judon, who had another sack, and J.C. Jackson, who had an interception in the end zone.

Tennessee remains in first place in the AFC South, and it won’t be surprising if these two teams meet again in the AFC playoffs. But the Patriots were the team that looked like a Super Bowl contender today.