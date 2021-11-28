Patriots top Titans, earn big victory in AFC playoff race

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 28, 2021, 3:58 PM EST
Getty Images

The Patriots just took a big step toward the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.

New England handled Tennessee today, 36-13, and improved to 8-4 on the season — which means the Patriots and Titans are tied for the second-best record in the AFC, behind the 7-3 Ravens, who play tonight. If the Ravens lose to the Browns, the Patriots would be the top team in the AFC.

It was another efficient game for rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who topped 300 yards and had no interceptions. Jones has been easily the best rookie quarterback in the NFL this season.

It was not a good game for Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who had just 93 passing yards, although he didn’t get a lot of help while running the injury-depleted Titans offense. Tennessee had a solid day running the ball, but the passing game couldn’t get anything going, and eventually the Patriots’ lead was too big for the Titans to keep running.

The Patriots’ defense played well, notably Matthew Judon, who had another sack, and J.C. Jackson, who had an interception in the end zone.

Tennessee remains in first place in the AFC South, and it won’t be surprising if these two teams meet again in the AFC playoffs. But the Patriots were the team that looked like a Super Bowl contender today.

44 responses to “Patriots top Titans, earn big victory in AFC playoff race

  1. Teams always seem to fold against the Pats, and make a ton of mistakes.

    But of course, that’s not a coincidence. BB’s teams are always opportunistic.

    Impressive win over a good Titans team. Sets up a good showdown next week.

  2. But but but… the Titans were shorthanded. Patriots still are just an illusion. Bunch of fakers. Right?

  6. Tennessee dominated the line of scrimmage for most of the game, but turnovers killed any chance they had.

    On the other hand if NE was more efficient in the redzone it would have been a blowout much earlier.

  7. After a shaky start to the second half the quick passing game pushed the Pats over the Titans. Well and also forcing multiple turnovers. Time to find out who is the king of the AFC East the Patriots or the Bills.

  8. Where are all the Ryan Tannehill fans who told me he could still win without Derrick Henry?

  10. Give credit to the Titans defense for forcing all those field goals. Otherwise it would have been an earlier blowout.

  12. A 36-13 slapping. A much better second half. A shutout in the second half.

    The run d was not good but then again Tannehill only threw for 93 yards, so total yards is fine. 4 turnovers by the D was obviously big.

    No more “they haven’t beaten anyone” garbage. They just blasted the 1 seed.

  14. It’s looking more and more like we will get that Brady vs Belichick game in February. Can’t wait.

    Well, don’t forget – asterisk year. COVID still going strong.

  17. tsul0901 says:
    November 28, 2021 at 4:09 pm
    They gave up 36 points. Give credit to their D?

  18. @MortimerInMiami Tannehill DID win w/o Henry. Twice. He just can’t seem to w/practice squad recievers. Not many QBs can.

  19. tsul0901 says:
    November 28, 2021 at 4:09 pm
    Haha! Yeah, “Credit to the Titans Defense for keeping the Pats just below 40.” That’s one way to look at it!

    Where are all the know-nothings from yesterday?

    Who’s next? The piddly Bills?

  20. mixjuan says:
    November 28, 2021 at 4:02 pm
    Probably. Im still waiting to hear the comments. Should be fun.

  21. catquick says:
    November 28, 2021 at 4:16 pm
    The no:1 seed without 3 HOF players. Phyrric victory.

    You need to look up what that means. Never mind, let me do it for you : A Pyrrhic victory is usually defined as “a victory that is not worth winning because so much is lost to achieve it.” The word comes from the name of Pyrrhus, a long-ago king of Epirus, who suffered heavy losses in defeating the Romans at Asculum in Apulia in 279 B.C.E.Since the
    Patriots lost nothing. Maybe you mean hollow victory. But it wasn’t that either since we gained better standing. Possibly you meant “GREAT victory”.

  22. Once again the Pats offense sputtered. Had Henry been available they might have lost this game. Thank goodness for the Defense and Folk. I can’t make any inference to the offensive issues as I can’t get the #$%#$^* Pats games where I live. The NFL needs to fix this. Direct TV’s stranglehold on the ticket is costing viewership. Just read all the comments on the news channels about people who have stopped watching!

  23. atquick says:
    November 28, 2021 at 4:16 pm
    Like I said, excuses

  24. Nice, the Pats will feel all nice and relevant for a week until they get pounded by a team with actual talent next Monday night.

  25. Lol at all the posters ragging on the Pats the other day about not having beaten anyone and not being for real. I’m not even a Pats fan, it’s just funny watching know it all’s being wrong

  27. davedsone says:
    November 28, 2021 at 4:37 pm
    catquick says:
    November 28, 2021 at 4:16 pm
    You need to look up what that means. Never mind, let me do it for you : A Pyrrhic victory is usually defined as “a victory that is not worth winning because so much is lost to achieve it.” The word comes from the name of Pyrrhus, a long-ago king of Epirus, who suffered heavy losses in defeating the Romans at Asculum in Apulia in 279 B.C.E.Since the
    Patriots lost nothing. Maybe you mean hollow victory. But it wasn’t that either since we gained better standing. Possibly you meant “GREAT victory”.
    Ooooooooohhhh! Burn!

  29. catquick says:
    November 28, 2021 at 4:16 pm
    I doubt any of the Titans, and especially their head coach, are using that excuse. Plus, don’t you have to be retired for 5 years, or something, to be enshrined? Also, Pyrrhic, but good try. At least you wrote players, instead of player’s.

  30. touchback6 says:
    November 28, 2021 at 4:10 pm
    A 36-13 slapping. A much better second half. A shutout in the second half.

    The run d was not good but then again Tannehill only threw for 93 yards, so total yards is fine. 4 turnovers by the D was obviously big.

    Even though the Titans don’t have Henry and his (tracking for) record season any more, they still have the guys that were blocking for Henry’s record season. Its a good group that makes a difference and I thought the D handled them reasonably well even if it was a struggle.

  31. letsgonow says:
    November 28, 2021 at 4:40 pm

    I can’t get the #$%#$^* Pats games where I live. The NFL needs to fix this. Direct TV’s stranglehold on the ticket is costing viewership. Just read all the comments on the news channels about people who have stopped watching!
    I had the same problem living in S. Florida.
    I got Paramount Plus for $5 a month. When I filled out my info I gave them a Boston zip code. So far, so good! No Dolphins games!

  32. I don’t really think it’s an asterisk year, btw. That comment was directed at those who saw last season as one.

    Teams work hard & try to win every year, no matter what the circumstances. There is no such thing as an asterisk.

  33. egomaniac247 says:
    November 28, 2021 at 4:44 pm
    Lol at all the posters ragging on the Pats the other day about not having beaten anyone and not being for real. I’m not even a Pats fan, it’s just funny watching know it all’s being wrong

    Im a Pats fan that was rooting for a certain outcome all week, but both teams were tough and no way was I going to commit myself to any specific outcome. So yeah it was hilarious to listen to all those guys committing themselves big. Not sure we will hear from them today but thats ok. On to Buffalo.

  34. wphurley says:
    November 28, 2021 at 4:47 pm
    Since loss to Bucs, the Pats are 7-1 and outscoring opponents 265-123.

    And they outplayed them, too.

  35. catquick says:
    November 28, 2021 at 4:16 pm
    I’m scared to ask who the 3 HOF players are.

  36. Jesus. Why can’t we just say the Patriots played well. Opportunistic on defense and the offense was very good through the air but red zone needs work. Boom. They didn’t win cause the Titans suck. They didn’t win cause they were spying practices. Just stop with the excuses

  37. egomaniac247 says:
    November 28, 2021 at 4:44 pm
    Lol at all the posters ragging on the Pats the other day about not having beaten anyone and not being for real. I’m not even a Pats fan, it’s just funny watching know it all’s being wrong

    Thanks for your genuine honesty as opposed to incessant trollwork by jealous losers.

  38. iloveyouneighbor says:
    November 28, 2021 at 4:54 pm
    catquick says:
    November 28, 2021 at 4:16 pm
    ————————————————
    I’m scared to ask who the 3 HOF players are.

    Henry and Jones are likely future, Ill give them that. But they do need to finish out their careers. Jones might have finished his, thats up in the air, he was certainly not the HOF player this year even when playing.

    IDK who the third one is.

  39. curts6 says:
    November 28, 2021 at 4:56 pm
    Jesus. Why can’t we just say the Patriots played well. Opportunistic on defense and the offense was very good through the air but red zone needs work. Boom. They didn’t win cause the Titans suck. They didn’t win cause they were spying practices. Just stop with the excuses
    They didnt sleep at Holiday Inn last night. Kraft made sure there were not any available. They should lose a draft pick.

  41. catquick says:
    November 28, 2021 at 4:16 pm
    Im pretty sure you didnt knock the Bills when they won 5 games against backup QB’s this year.

    That said, yeah, Henry and the starting WR’s were out, if the Pats didnt win the game it would have been bad. But they won by 23 against an undermanned team. I’ll take it.

    Bills game should be close and fun!

  42. curts6 says:
    November 28, 2021 at 4:56 pm
    Because they have been crying and making excuses for 20 years , it’s all they know.

    They all thought it was over after last season and thought they would be like a few other inept franchises and it would take 30 years to find a QB. But like GB from Farve to Rogers the colts from Manning to Luck
    The 49ers from Montana to young , it’s Brady to Jones.

  43. curts6 says:
    November 28, 2021 at 4:56 pm
    Because they have been crying and making excuses for 20 years , it’s all they know.

    They all thought it was over after last season and thought they would be like a few other inept franchises and it would take 30 years to find a QB. But like GB from Farve to Rogers the colts from Manning to Luck
    The 49ers from Montana to young , it’s Brady to Jones.

  44. Mac Jones>Tom Brady moving forward.

    You were doing pretty good for a change.

    Then you have to go back to the normal nonsense

