Rams plan to play Odell Beckham “very extensively” at Packers

USA TODAY Sports

Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. participated in only 15 snaps during his Rams debut. Today, that will change.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that Beckham will be a lot more involved against the Packers at Lambeau Field.

“They are gonna play him and play him and play him, very extensively,” Glazer said on the Fox pregame show.

During the Week 10 game against the 49ers, Beckham ended up on the sidelines when the Rams had to ditch the huddling and call plays at the line. He eventually had two catches on three targets.

This week, he could return punts for Rams, too. We’ll see whether he makes enough of a difference to help the Rams get a different result than the last time they played in Green Bay, in the 2020 playoffs.

From Beckham to Matthew Stafford to Von Miller, the Rams have made plenty of changes since January. If they can’t beat the Packers in Green Bay now, they may end up getting another chance to play there in January, again.