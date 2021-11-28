Rashan Gary strip-sack leads to Aaron Rodgers 1-yard touchdown run

Getty Images

Welcome back Rashan Gary.

After missing last week’s game with an elbow injury, the Packers linebacker strip-sacked Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford deep in Los Angeles territory. Linebacker Preston Smith picked up the loose ball, returning it down to the L.A. 6-yard line.

To add insult to giveaway, left tackle Andrew Whitworth was also called for holding on the play. Gary beat him to force the turnover regardless.

A few plays later, quarterback Aaron Rodgers kept the ball on third-and-goal from the 1, scrambling to his right for a touchdown. Rodgers, of course, has a broken toe on his left foot.

With the extra point, the Packers have a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter.