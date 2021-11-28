Report: Christian McCaffrey leaves stadium in walking boot

Getty Images

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey left the stadium in a walking boot after injuring his left ankle, Omar Kelly of the Sun-Sentinel reports.

McCaffrey did not speak to the media after the 33-10 loss as he was seeking treatment on his injury.

Coach Matt Rhule confirmed postgame that McCaffrey rolled his ankle in the first half.

McCaffrey had 10 carries for 35 yards in the first half but did not have a touch in the second half as he played sparingly.

He has played only 10 games over the past two seasons, missing 18 with injuries. McCaffrey had a hamstring injury that kept him out earlier this season.

McCaffrey missed time last season with a high-ankle sprain and shoulder and thigh injuries.

The Panthers are on their bye week this week, so McCaffrey will have some time to rehab before the team’s next game in Week 14.