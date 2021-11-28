Report: Dave Gettleman unlikely to remain with Giants in 2022

Getty Images

Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman appears to be on the way out.

Gettleman, who has failed to build a winner in four years with the Giants, is unlikely to return in 2022, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 70-year-old Gettleman may choose to retire, but given his inability to build a winning roster with the Giants, even if he wants to stay it seems unlikely that ownership would want him back.

Head coach Joe Judge, who has had strong support from ownership, appears to be safe for 2022.

The Giants have two first-round draft picks next year (their own and the Bears’ which arrived when Chicago traded up to draft Justin Fields), and making good use of those two picks will be vital to the future of the franchise.

The next G.M. will also have big decisions to make on Gettleman’s biggest draft picks, running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones. The oft-injured Barkley has a guaranteed $7.2 million salary in 2022, the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, while the Giants will have to decide in the offseason whether to pick up Jones’ fifth-year option, which would keep him under contract through 2023.

The identity of the person making those decisions is unknown. But it probably won’t be Gettleman.