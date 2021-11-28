Justin Reid inactive for Texans after violating team rules

Getty Images

The Texans’ list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Jets included an unexpected name from their secondary.

Safety Justin Reid will not be in the lineup this week. According to multiple reports, Reid is inactive as a disciplinary measure after a violation of team rules.

Reid has 42 tackles, two interceptions, and a forced fumble in nine starts for Houston this season.

The Texans previously deactivated defensive back Desmond King for a violation of team rules and they also sat linebacker Zach Cunningham for the first quarter of a game for the same reason.

A.J. Moore is listed as the backup to Reid on the depth chart.