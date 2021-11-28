Sunday Night Football: After bizarre second-quarter finish, Ravens lead Browns 6-3 at halftime

Posted by Myles Simmons on November 28, 2021, 10:07 PM EST
Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
Getty Images

Cleveland and Baltimore had a bizarre finish to the second quarter, with five combined turnovers in just over the last three minutes.

But the Ravens have connected on both of their field goals while the Browns are just 1-of-2, and that’s why Baltimore leads 6-3 at halftime.

Cleveland picked off quarterback Lamar Jackson on three consecutive drives but scored off of only one of them. The sequence started late in the second quarter when receiver Jarvis Landry fumbled when he took a direct snap and looked to throw on 1st-and-10 from the Baltimore 34. Edge rusher Odafe Oweh got to Landry to knock the ball out and linebacker Patrick Queen recovered it.

But the Ravens gave it right back when a Jackson pass was tipped and cornerback Denzel Ward made a diving interception. It was Ward’s third interception of the season and second in as many games.

Kicker Chase McLaughlin, who had missed a 46-yard attempt earlier in the contest, connected on a field goal from the same distance, this time putting the ball off the left post and through the uprights.

Safety Grant Delpit then intercepted Jackson on a pass intended for tight end Mark Andrews. But quarterback Baker Mayfield gave it right back when the ball slipped out of his right hand as he was backing up for a screen pass.

Finally, Jackson tossed his third interception — matching a career-high for a single game — when looking for Mark Andrews over the middle. Ronnie Harrison got that pass, though the Browns couldn’t do anything with it.

Earlier in the second quarter, it looked like the Ravens would score a touchdown when the club went on a long, sustained drive. But when guard Kevin Zeitler committed a false start on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line, the Ravens elected to send out Tucker for his second field goal of the contest. He nailed the 25-yard attempt for a 6-0 lead.

Jackson is 10-of-17 passing for 74 yards with his three picks. He’s also leading the club with 40 yards rushing on nine carries.

On the other side, Mayfield is 10-of-22 passing for 128 yards. Back from his calf injury, Kareem Hunt leads the Browns with five rushes for 14 yards. Nick Chubb has four carries for 6 yards.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Sunday Night Football: After bizarre second-quarter finish, Ravens lead Browns 6-3 at halftime

  7. I love the announcers trying to praise Lamar for the TD pass to Andrews. Huh? He threw up basically a jump ball and it turned out there wasn’t a single defender within 10 yards of Andrews. Can we please stop the insanity? How about the reality… the Browns secondary was abysmal on that play.

  8. Hilarious they’re ranting and raving about Jackson…. 3 interceptions… Then they talk about him throwing with “so many different arm and angles” then proceed to show 5-6 throws, with all the same arm angle…. Saying it doesn’t make it true…

  10. I guess fair and balanced reporting isn’t really part of this broadcast. While gushing about Lamar’s play and all his historical regular season success and how he’s apparently revolutionizing the QB position, they conveniently neglected to cover his playoff track record which is a debacle. Because his style of play and inability to throw the ball renders him more less useless in the playoffs against good defenses. But who cares about the facts?

  11. Hilarious they’re ranting and raving about Jackson…. 3 interceptions…
    ————————-
    Make it 4!

  12. What’s more nauseating– Lamar’s performance, or how much Collinsworth and Tirico keep trying to avoid saying anything negative about Lamar? I just don’t understand why nobody will ever criticize Lamar. He has been a complete disaster tonight. So call him out. If Mayfield had 4 picks he would be getting crucified.

  14. Ravens aren’t doing anything in the playoffs, and Cleveland isn’t even getting there. This is painful football. This game has me wishing a CHI/DET replay was on.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.