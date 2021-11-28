Sunday Night Football: Calais Campbell inactive, Marquise Brown active for Ravens-Browns

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell was questionable for the Ravens’ Sunday Night Football matchup against the Browns with a concussion. But he apparently did not clear the protocol, as he is one of Baltimore’s inactives.

Campbell will miss his first game of the season for Baltimore. In 10 games, he had 36 total tackles with four tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits and a half-sack.

The Ravens could certainly feel Campbell’s absence against the Browns, who entered Sunday with the league’s top rushing offense. Running back Kareem Hunt is active after coming off of injured reserve this week. He hasn’t played since Cleveland’s Week Six loss to Arizona.

Though receiver Marquise Brown was questionable with a thigh injury after being limited in practice all week, he’s active.

Cornerback Chris Westry (thigh), offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi, receiver Miles Boykin, cornerback Jimmy Smith, and tight end Josh Oliver are also inactive against Cleveland.

The Browns’ inactives are receiver Anthony Schwartz, fullback Andy Janovich, safety Richard LeCounte, defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, offensive tackle James Hudson III, receiver Rashard Higgins, and defensive tackle Tommy Togiai. Higgins is a healthy scratch with Donovan Peoples-Jones returning.

Cleveland also has right tackle Jack Conklin active after he came off IR this week.