Sunday Night Football: Despite four Lamar Jackson interceptions, Ravens defeat Browns 16-10

Getty Images

Somehow, someway, the Ravens continue to get it done.

After a stunning last-minute victory over the Bears without Lamar Jackson last week, Baltimore was able to overcome a career-high four interceptions by Jackson to defeat Cleveland 16-10 on Sunday Night Football.

The Browns had plenty of chances to get something going, but never really could, scoring just three points off of Jackson’s four picks.

Cleveland punted six times, including twice after scoring a touchdown late in the third quarter to make the score 13-10. The club went three-and-out and punted it back to the Ravens with 6:28 left on the clock.

They got it back with 1:10 left on the clock and no timeouts following Justin Tucker‘s 49-yard field goal. But quarterback Baker Mayfield threw three incompletions and his fourth-down pass to tight end David Njoku was well short of the sticks.

Baltimore’s defense held Cleveland to just 262 total yards — 222 passing and just 40 yards rushing.

The Browns entered the week leading the league in rushing and got Kareem Hunt back off of injured reserve. The Ravens played the game without key defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who was out with a concussion.

Mayfield finished 18-of-37 passing for 247 yards with a touchdown and no picks, though he did have a lost fumble in the first half. Receiver Jarvis Landry led the team with six catches for 111 yards.

As for Jackson, he finished with his worst passer rating of the season at 46.5. He was 20-of-32 for 165 yards with a touchdown and the four picks — three of which came in the second quarter. But he did enough to help Baltimore win, particularly on the team’s last drive that took 5:18 off the clock.

Jackson led the Ravens with 17 carries for 68 yards.

Tight end Mark Andrews led Baltimore with 65 yards and a touchdown. Marquise Brown had eight catches for 51 yards.

Now at 8-3, the Ravens are the current No. 1 seed in the AFC. They’ll play Pittsburgh for the first time in 2021 next week.

Falling to 6-6, Cleveland has a bye in Week 13. But the club will come right back to face the Ravens again at home in two Sundays.