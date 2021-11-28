Teddy Bridgewater to locker room, Drew Lock in at QB for Broncos

Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater scored a touchdown in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Chargers, but he’s now out of the game and receiving medical attention.

Bridgewater was hit by Chargers safety Derwin James as he tried a pass on a first down near midfield. The ball was recovered by linebacker Kyzir White, but officials reversed the call to an incompletion after a review of the play.

While the Broncos held onto the ball, the drive continued with Drew Lock at quarterback. Bridgewater went to the sideline where medical personnel appeared to be checking out his right leg. He then went to the locker room for further evaluation.

Two plays after Bridgewater got hurt, the Broncos lost left tackle Calvin Anderson to what appeared to be a serious injury. He needed to be carted off and Quinn Bailey has replaced him in the lineup.

UPDATE 4:52 p.m. ET: The Broncos announced that Bridgewater is questionable to return with a lower leg injury and that Anderson suffered a knee injury.