Texans up 7-3 after Zach Wilson interception

The Jets took an early lead after intercepting Tyrod Taylor, but they lost it after Zach Wilson‘s first interception of the day.

Wilson tried to shovel the ball to running back Ty Johnson while under pressure, but the ball went off Johnson’s back and cornerback Tavierre Thomas picked it off before it hit the ground. That set the Texans up inside the Jets’ 25-yard-line and Taylor would hit tight end Brevin Jordan for a field goal early in the second quarter to give Houston a 7-3 lead.

Taylor moved the team well on the opening drive, but Jets defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers batted the ball into the air and then intercepted it. Franklin-Myers returned the ball into Houtson territory and the Jets moved the ball inside the 10-yard-line, but a Jacob Martin sack left them to settle for a field goal.

Franklin-Myers also has a sack, but the Jets haven’t been able to do much with the early defensive success.