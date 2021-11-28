Tom Brady has his ninth season of 30 or more touchdown passes, one short of the record

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had only one touchdown pass on Sunday at Indianapolis, but it gave him 30 for the year. And that gives him nine years of 30 or more touchdown passes.

Per the NFL, that ties Brady with Brett Favre and Peyton Manning for second on the all-time list. Brady trails only Drew Brees, with 10.

Brady never had 30 or more touchdown passes until 2007, when he sailed beyond 30 and 40 and finished with 50. He also got to 30 or more in 2010 (36), 2011 (39), 2012 (34), 2014 (33), 2015 (36), 2017 (32), 2020 (4), and 2021 (30 and counting).

Brady, obviously, can tie Brees in 2022 and set the record in 2023. Brady has said he plans to play at least two more years.