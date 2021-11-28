Vic Fangio: Teddy Bridgewater not close to 100 percent, he toughed it out

Getty Images

It looked like Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater might be done for the day when he hurt his right shin in the first quarter of the game and remained out through halftime, but he returned in the third quarter and helped the team to a 28-13 win over the Chargers.

Bridgewater moved gingerly after returning to the game, but converted a key third down with a pass to wide receiver Courtland Sutton and set running back Javonte Williams up for a couple of long catch-and-runs that set up a one-yard touchdown pass to tight end Eric Saubert. His return came after Drew Lock threw an interception late inthe first half, but head coach Vic Fangio said after the game that Bridgewater was always coming back in once he was cleared to return.

“He toughed it out. He was nowhere near 100 percent,” Fangio said, via Aric DeLalla of the team’s website.

Playing a gimpy Bridgewater over a healthy Lock speaks volumes about how the Broncos feel about the two quarterbacks and that choice turned out to be the right one to push the team to 6-5 on the season.