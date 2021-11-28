Vita Vea loses a tooth, Bruce Arians says, “I don’t care, he’s got 30 other ones”

Getty Images

Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea lost a tooth during today’s game, but coach Bruce Arians isn’t too worried about it.

Asked today about Vea’s dental injury, Arians brushed it off.

“I don’t care. He’s got 30 other ones,” Arians said.

Ideally, Vea should have 31 other teeth. It’s not clear whether Arians was simply estimating, or whether Arians is aware that Vea has previously lost another tooth.

Regardless, Vea was smiling about it on the sideline after the play on which he lost his tooth, and he played well in the game, as Arians praised the Bucs’ defensive line for keeping Colts running back Jonathan Taylor for most of the game.