Alvin Kamara limited in Saints practice Monday

The Saints have lost three straight games without running back Alvin Kamara in the lineup and they’d like to have him back for this Thursday’s game against the Cowboys.

Kamara’s journey to playing got off on the right foot on Monday. He’s listed as a limited participant in practice for the first time since the Wednesday session before Week 11. Kamara’s knee forced him back out of practice that week, so Tuesday’s participation level will be a good hint about his availability for this week.

Fellow running back Mark Ingram also missed Thanksgiving with a knee injury and was listed as a full participant Monday. Quarterback Taysom Hill, who is reportedly in line to start this week, was also a full participant despite a foot injury that kept him on the sideline in the Saints’ loss to the Bills.

Linebacker Kaden Elliss (hamstring), defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle), defensive end Marcus Davenport (shoulder), and left tackle Terron Armstead (knee) were out of practice on Monday. Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) joined Kamara in working on a limited basis.