Amari Cooper back at Cowboys facility

Wide receiver Amari Cooper was back at the Cowboys’ facility on Monday.

Cooper missed the last two games after testing positive for COVID-19, which triggered a mandatory 10-day quarantine period because Cooper is unvaccinated. Quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters that Cooper was in the building, but that he did not practice with the rest of the team.

Players returning from the COVID list undergo conditioning testing before receiving final clearance to get back on the field, so Cooper may be ready for Tuesday’s practice and the hope is that he’ll be joining CeeDee Lamb in returning to the wide receiving corps for Thursday’s game against the Saints.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will not be at that game because of his own positive test for COVID-19 and the Cowboys have multiple other players and coaches in COViD protocols this week.