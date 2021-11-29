Browns place long snapper Charley Hughlett on COVID-19 list

USA TODAY Sports

After falling to the Ravens on Sunday night, the Browns are officially on their bye.

But they still have a pair of players entering the COVID-19 protocols.

Cleveland announced on Monday that long snapper Charley Hughlett has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and fullback Johnny Stanton has been placed on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.

Hughlett is in his seventh season as Cleveland’s long snapper and has not missed a game. Since the Browns are on their bye, he’s unlikely to snap his streak.

Stanton has appeared in four games for Cleveland this year while going between the 53-man roster and the practice squad. He caught a touchdown in the Browns’ 17-14 victory over Denver.

Cleveland will play Baltimore again in Week 14.