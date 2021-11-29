Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy tests positive for COVID-19

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 29, 2021, 10:51 AM EST
Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers
Getty Images

The Cowboys’ coaching staff has been hit hard by COVID-19, and now the head coach is among those infected.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy has tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN. He will miss the Cowboys’ Thursday night game against the Saints.

The report says there may be up to eight positive cases within the Cowboys organization.

Offensive line coach Joe Philbin and assistant line coach Jeff Blasko have both also been ruled out because of COVID-19 protocols. Strength and conditioning coach Kendall Smith missed the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving game because of COVID-19 as well.

The Cowboys are hoping to have wide receiver Amari Cooper back from his stint on the COVID-19 reserve list, while right tackle Terence Steele and tight end Blake Jarwin were both placed on the COVID-19 reserve list in recent days.

  3. Kellen Moore will be Jerry’s new puppet by week 1 next year, whether McCarthy is on the staff or not

  10. Sorry to hear Cowboys’ Coach McCarthy has Covid. It has been a serious illness for people his age and size. I wish him and his family well.

    I have been hoping someone would write an article about # of fgames missed due to Covid by each team. Seems like a natural. Would be interesting to see which teams have been lucky enouigh or smart enough to be least impacted. Which have the worst time of it.

    Games missed would seem to be the right way to look at it.

    Like injury impact on contending teams is reviewed often midway through a year.

    Again, hope he is well soon.

  11. I’d be curious to see the data on how many of those testing positive are vaccinated versus unvaccinated.

  12. Mike McCarthy can claim some sick days and get massages instead of doing his job. Mission accomplished.

  13. dmca12 says:
    November 29, 2021 at 11:18 am
    I’d be curious to see the data on how many of those testing positive are vaccinated versus unvaccinated.

    **********

    The fact that they’ve not said he was unvaccinated – tells you all you need to know.

  14. Get well soon to their coaches. Saints have been through playing without coaches due to Covid. We have been decimated by injuries but the season goes on; nobody feels sorry for the Saints. Likewise, no excuses for the Cowboys. Game on! Geaux Saints!

  19. If you took the 2 vaccinations by May, then those vaccinations are down to about 15% efficacy.
    Essentially, the first set of shots has stopped working.
    That is why there are now boosters.
    Go get the booster if you want continued vaccine effect.

  21. dmca12 says:
    November 29, 2021 at 11:18 am
    I’d be curious to see the data on how many of those testing positive are vaccinated versus unvaccinated.
    —–

    McCarthy is vaccinated (CBS Sports as source). 14 of the 16 players to make Covid List for Cowboys were vaccinated, 2 were unvaccinated. Disproportionally vaccinated just because most of team is vaccinated. We are tracking at my place of employment, we are 58% vaccinated as workforce and 56% of our covid cases are people that were already vaccinated.

