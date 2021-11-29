Dan Campbell: It’s hard to see D’Andre Swift playing in Week 13

USA TODAY Sports

The Lions are still looking for their elusive first win entering Week 13. Getting it will be tougher with one of their key players likely out against the Vikings on Sunday.

Running back D'Andre Swift suffered a shoulder sprain in the Thanksgiving loss to Chicago and his potential availability for the upcoming game isn’t looking great. Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Monday that Swift was still “pretty sore.”

“It’s hard to say that you’d see him playing [against the Vikings], but there again, we’ll know a lot more on how he feels tomorrow and then certainly Wednesday,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “But I know he’s hurting a little bit.”

Swift has easily been Detroit’s most productive offensive player this year. He has 984 yards from scrimmage — 555 rushing, 429 receiving — with six touchdowns.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson is second the club with 534 yards from scrimmage.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is also likely to miss the upcoming matchup between division rivals, as he suffered a torn labrum and dislocated shoulder in Sunday’s loss to the 49ers.