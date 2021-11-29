Darren Waller week-to-week with knee injury

USA TODAY Sports

Raiders tight end Darren Waller avoided a major injury when he hurt his knee during the Thanksgiving victory over the Cowboys. But he still could miss some time.

Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said in his Monday press conference that Waller is week-to-week with his knee injury. Bisaccia added that Waller has improved and the team will see how he does through the rest of the week.

Waller left the game with 12:15 left in the first half. Waller has 53 receptions for 643 yards with a pair of touchdowns this year. He missed the Week Seven win over the Eagles with knee and ankle issues.

Bisaccia also noted defensive end Carl Nassib (knee) is week-to-week and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (ankle) could return this week. Cornerback Keisean Nixon (ankle) is less certain to return and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (foot) is likely to return to practice, getting designated to return from injured reserve.

Linebacker Nicholas Morrow (ankle) is also further away from returning, with Bissacia saying he’s more “two weeks to two weeks.”

The Raiders will play Washington at home on Sunday.