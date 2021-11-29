J.D. McKissic’s second touchdown gives Washington 17-9 lead

Getty Images

J.D. McKissic scored his second touchdown of the game, giving Washington a 17-9 lead with 8:30 remaining in the third quarter.

McKissic scored on a 10-yard reception from Taylor Heinicke, the same distance as his second quarter touchdown run. McKissic, who spent his first three seasons with the Seahawks, had only one touchdown run this season and three in his career before tonight. He had only one touchdown reception this season and six for his career before tonight.

Washington opted to go for two points instead of having injured kicker Joey Slye try to kick with an extra point, and Antonio Gibson ran it in.

Slye strained his hamstring while chasing Rasheem Green on a blocked extra point at the end of the first half. Punter Tress Way now is handling kickoffs.

Seattle has gone three-and-out on three consecutive possessions and lost a fumble on the possession before that. The Seahawks have 171 yards.