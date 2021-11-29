Jack Conklin out for season with torn patella tendon

Getty Images

Cleveland’s offense has struggled in recent weeks and a key injury is unlikely to make things any easier for the unit.

According to multiple reports, tests confirmed that right tackle Jack Conklin is out for the season with a torn patella tendon.

Conklin suffered the knee injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s loss to Baltimore. He was knocked down by edge rusher Odafe Oweh on a passing play and stayed down. But when trying to walk to the sideline with trainers, Conklin’s knee buckled and he nearly stumbled over. Conklin was subsequently carted to the locker room from the sideline and ruled out.

Conklin had just returned from a stint on injured reserve with a dislocated elbow and was on the field for just 10 offensive snaps before having to exit the contest.

Blake Hance replaced Conklin at right tackle for the rest of the game. He had started the three games at the position when Conklin was on IR.

The Browns have a bye in Week 13 before taking on the Ravens again next Sunday.