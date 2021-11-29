Jaylen Waddle showing he can “run routes and do things” people don’t expect of him

Getty Images

The Dolphins extended their winning streak to four games on Sunday and rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle extended his run of strong play.

Waddle caught nine passes for a season-high 137 yards and a touchdown in the 33-10 win over the Panthers. He has 29 catches for 346 yards during the winning streak and is up to 77 catches on the season, which leaves him on pace to set a new rookie record for receptions by the time the year is out.

After the game, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said that Waddle has “been in the right place at the right time” and the wideout said he’s made a point of showing that he can do everything the Dolphins need him to do in their offense.

“I work extremely hard not to be completely known as like a speed guy or a guy that’s just a vertical threat,” Waddle said, via David Wilson of the Miami Herald. “I’m continuing to try to go out there every week, and show that I can actually run routes and do things I would say people don’t expect of me.”

The Dolphins face the Giants in Week 13 before going on a bye week and they’ll have an interesting stretch run in front of them if Waddle can help them find their way to another victory.