Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t worrying about what will happen in 2022

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo‘s future with the 49ers has been a topic of conversation since the team drafted Trey Lance with the third overall pick earlier this year and it came up again before Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that, barring a Super Bowl run, the 49ers still plan to trade Garoppolo after the season and hand the offense over to Lance. After the 34-26 49ers win was in the books, Garoppolo was asked if he’d seen the report.

“No I didn’t,” Garoppolo said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I was worried about the game. I appreciate the heads up.”

Garoppolo went 17-of-26 for 230 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in the 49ers’ fourth win in their last five games. He’s been sharp throughout that run and continued good play should set up a win-win for the 49ers and Garoppolo however things wind up playing out this offseason.